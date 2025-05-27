KURSK, May 27. /TASS/. More than 300 residents of the Kursk Region's border districts were killed after the Ukrainian military invaded the region, the region's prosecutor, Alexey Tsukanov, said at the round table discussion Kursk Region - an Outpost of Russia, Preservation of Historical Memory and Truth.

"On the once peaceful and prosperous territory of our region 313 civilians were killed, and 794 others were hurt, including 26 wounded children," he said.

The Ukrainian army conducts daily strikes, deliberately targeting civilians - including women, children, and the elderly.

"With full awareness of their non-military status, they destroy peaceful facilities such as homes, hospitals, schools, and Orthodox churches," he added.

Earlier, 126 residents of the Kursk Region were returned to Russia from Ukrainian territory. The whereabouts of approximately 800 residents of the border areas, including children, remain unknown.

A large-scale Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024. On April 26, 2025, Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, reported to President Vladimir Putin that the region had been fully liberated from Ukrainian forces.