Kremlin mum on alleged Trump’s threats to impose new sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Hypothetical discussions about the potential impact of new US sanctions on Russia in the context of the peace settlement of the Ukrainian conflict are irrelevant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"These <…> hypothetical discussions are hardly relevant," he emphasized.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Trump is considering to impose new anti-Russian sanctions this week and plans to withdraw from the negotiation process if he does not see the expected results.

According to one of the sources, potential sanctions may include banking restrictions and other measures that directly target Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to convince him to make concessions at the negotiating table.