Putin confirms Russia’s determination to push forward joint projects with Turkey — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow's determination to advance joint projects with Turkey despite attempts from external forces to hinder cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"Yesterday, President Putin very clearly confirmed our determination to advance a positive agenda, to advance practical cooperation projects, and they are very, very ambitious, despite attempts to impede our legitimate rights, both Russia and Turkey, to develop such interaction," Lavrov noted.

He described his talks with his Turkish counterpart as "useful and fruitful."

"Today we confirmed our mutual interest in strengthening the Russian-Turkish partnership, our common readiness to work on expanding areas of interaction and resolving those issues that inevitably arise in relations between countries such as Russia and Turkey, especially in conditions when the West is artificially trying to introduce unlawful complications into these relations," Lavrov said.