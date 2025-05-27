Russia expects new Syrian authorities to take decisive steps to fight terrorism — diplomat

MAKHACHKALA, May 27. /TASS/. Russia expects the Syrian authorities to take decisive steps to fight foreign terrorists, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We hope that the new Syrian authorities will take effective steps to thwart the activities, as well as to finally resolve the problem of the presence of foreign terrorists and fighters, who pose a threat not only to Syria but also to the entire world, since, unfortunately, the region is home to such criminals," she pointed out at a briefing. "That is why we assume that Syria should not harbor such individuals, who have nothing to do with the Syrian people," the diplomat stated.

According to Zakharova, Russia and Middle Eastern countries support sustainable cooperation on a wide range of issues, based on their shared approaches to key global and regional matters. "Unfortunately, conflicts continue to dictate the regional agenda," she pointed out. "Serious threats due to terrorist and extremist activities in Syria remain. There are problems with reinstating statehood, and violations of Syrian sovereignty continue," the spokeswoman emphasized.

She pointed out that Russia, Syria, Iraq, and other regional countries continue to engage in intensive dialogue on countering terrorism, both bilaterally and on international platforms. The diplomat noted that new hotbeds of tension and military and political crises appear in the Middle East due to the "destructive course of Western states aimed at creating dividing lines and subjugating regional controversies to their own interests.".