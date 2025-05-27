Shoigu displays Skat, Kub drones to Chinese official

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu demonstrated Skat and Kub-2-1E drones to Chen Wenqing, member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party at a high-level meeting of security officials in Moscow.

Besides Skat and Kub, the display features Supercam X4, Goliath, Karakurt-R and Boomerang drones, as well as various munitions for them. Counter-UAV weapons include Radescan-Antidrone electronic warfare complex and kinetic means, such as single-barrel MR-155 Tactica self-loading rifle, smooth barrel multishot MR-135 rifle, and self-loading Saiga-12 carbine.

Shoigu also demonstrated combat summer outfit with night vision glasses and portable mine and drone detectors. He said the outfit had been upgraded according to combat experience to provide maximum protection.

The firearms display features standard and shortened Kalashnikov AK-15 rifle, RPL-20 machinegun, SVCh sniper rifle, SV-98 rifle, large-caliber ORSIS-ST20 rifle and Harrier intellectual sight.

Shoigu also demonstrated civilian electronic warfare complexes that cover objects with a protective dome. He said "Ukrainian bandits do not distinguish between military and civilian facilities. They sometimes send 400 drones to attack civilian objects. We had to urgently create both physical protection like Buk, Pantsir, Tor, Verba systems and also electronic suppression systems," Shoigu said.