Lavrov notes stable development of trade cooperation between Russia, Turkey

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The cooperation between Russia and Turkey in trade and investment is developing stably, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at negotiations with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Moscow.

Moscow and Ankara "have many plans within the bilateral agenda," with tasks discussed being focused on coping with illegal roadblocks that hostile states are trying to place in the way of partnership between Russia and Turkey, he said. "However, those plans are not going to be implemented. Our trade, investment cooperation is developing stably," Lavrov added.