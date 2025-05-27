Lavrov, UN relief chief to discuss OCHA’s work in Ukraine on June 2 — diplomat

MAKHACHKALA, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting in Moscow with visiting United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Tom Fletcher on June 2, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at a news briefing.

At the meeting, Lavrov and Fletcher plan "to discuss the most acute situations in the zone of humanitarian crises, including, of course, in the Middle East, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, [and the conflicts] in Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Yemen, Myanmar, and Afghanistan. UN activity in Ukraine will certainly be reviewed," the diplomat shared.

Also, according to Zakharova, Russia’s top diplomat and the UN relief chief will discuss OCHA’s humanitarian work in the context of a massive overhaul at the global organization.