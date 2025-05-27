MAKHACHKALA, May 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky appears to be trying to block the momentum for peace, as genuine peace advocates do not make plans to send increasingly lethal weapons to the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"He [Zelensky] has been begging his patrons to increase assistance to Bankovaya Street (Zelensky’s office - TASS), and, well, everybody knows where this assistance goes and how it’s used, with it partially being squandered or funneled to kill citizens in Ukraine itself. And why are Zelensky and those behind him doing so?" the diplomat asked before she continued with an answer. "Obviously, to derail the momentum for peace, for those who seek peace do not cling to the hope of sending more weapons to the region, developing even deadlier weapons, and worsening the situation by preventing the process recently launched in Istanbul from progressing," she lamented.

"We have registered destructive statements from Zelensky who, instead of seeing or listening to those who would like to focus on at least any constructive results, has been intensifying his aggressive rhetoric as he tries to shift the blame for prolonging the conflict onto Russia and accuse Russia of not allegedly pushing for peace while he asks for increasingly more weapons each and every day," Zakharova argued. "And he has called for more anti-Russian sanctions," she added as she criticized the already imposed restrictions as "seventeen crazy packages."