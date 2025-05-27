Washington starts grasping Moscow’s stance on Ukraine — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Washington has started to better understand Moscow’s position on Ukraine as US leader Donald Trump is publicly talking about the root causes of the conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"There are reasons to believe that the United States has come to better understand our position on Ukraine. [US] President Donald Trump and his officials are publicly talking about the root causes of the conflict," the senior diplomat noted in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

"Time will tell how the real steps that the new US administration takes will align with its statements," Ryabkov noted.

The Russian deputy foreign minister stressed that "there have been some positive changes" in relations between Moscow and Washington, "which is clear from the recent rounds of bilateral communication at the high, highest and expert levels.".