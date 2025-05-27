Russian troops push nearly 800 m into Ukrainian defenses near Petrovskoye in LPR

LUGANSK, May 27. /TASS/. Russian troops have advanced by nearly 800 meters deep into the Ukrainian army’s defenses near the settlement of Petrovskoye (called Grekovka by Ukraine) in the Lugansk People’s Republic, seized three forest belts and destroyed two enemy strongholds, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the area of Petrovskoye, our troops have advanced by up to 800 meters deep into the enemy’s defenses in a frontline sector of over 2 km. In its advance, the Russian army has taken three forest belts, new lines and positions and also destroyed two strongholds of Ukrainian armed formations," the military expert said.

The Ukrainian army is trying "with all its strength" to hold a strategic height northeast of Petrovskoye. For this purpose, Kiev is deploying extra forces and capabilities to that frontline sector, he added.