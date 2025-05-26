Putin thanks Lukashenko for helping organize prisoner exchange with Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko for his help in organizing the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine, the Kremlin press service said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin called Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to express gratitude for his assistance in organizing the exchange of detainees at the Novaya Guta border checkpoint in the Gomel Region on May 23-25, in line with the agreement that was reached at the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul," it said.

The 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine swap took place in several stages from May 23 to May 25. The Russians released from Ukrainian captivity were brought to Belarus, a neutral country, where they were provided with medical and psychological assistance. The agreement on the prisoner swap was reached during the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.