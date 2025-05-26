LONDON, May 26. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the United Kingdom has noted the sincerity of Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch who stated that her country is participating in a proxy war against Russia by means of Ukraine.

"Kemi Badenoch has finally called a spade a spade. Ukraine is indeed fighting a proxy-war against Russia on behalf of Western interests. The illegitimate Kiev regime, created, financed and armed by the West, has been at it since 2014," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

The embassy drew attention to the fact that Badenoch represents the same political party, "whose former leader and Prime-Minister Boris Johnson, when peace was at hand, went to Kiev and told the Ukrainians to 'just fight.'" "The result has been an unmitigated disaster for Ukraine and its people, as well as an unprecedented security crisis in Europe," it added.

In an interview with Sky News on May 26, the Tory leader called on the Keir Starmer government to support Israel in its war against Hams as it supports Ukraine. "Who funds Hamas? Iran, an enemy of this country. Israel is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the UK, just like Ukraine is on behalf of Western Europe against Russia. We have to get serious," she said.