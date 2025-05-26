Ukraine, Russia still working on draft memorandums — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received Kiev’s draft memorandum with peace proposals and continues working on its own version, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are working on the text of a memorandum which will be handed over to the Ukrainian side," he said. "Ukraine, in turn, will hand over its draft."

Previously, the presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, agreed in a phone call that Russia and Ukraine would draft memorandums outlining acceptable terms for peace for each side. The countries agreed to prepare documents outlining the framework for a potential peace deal, which will include ceasefire provisions and conflict settlement principles.

Peskov said the document will require careful drafting and thorough coordination.