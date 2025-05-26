MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. European weapons will only prolong the agony of the Kiev regime, a senior Russian lawmaker said, commenting on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s words that Berlin was lifting restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev.

"Merz is playing with fire. His decision undermines peace efforts on the negotiating track and is clearly geared toward further escalation. Russia cannot be defeated on the battlefield and further arms supplies to the Kiev regime will only prolong its agony," said Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

Supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine "will mean that Germany and the rest of the European party of war will be accomplices in the Zelensky junta’s war crimes and will be dragged into a direct confrontation with Russia," he stated. "These weapons will be a legitimate target for the Russian military."