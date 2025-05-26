US actively mediates Russia-Ukraine talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Washington is playing the most active role in mediating the Russian-Ukrainian talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The US is the country that participates the most actively, after all," the spokesman noted.

According to him, Turkey provided the platform for the talks. "Turkey has provided the venue and is indeed offering its mediation services. We are grateful to our Turkish colleagues and friends, as well as all the other countries involved," Peskov pointed out.