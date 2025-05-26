Russia not isolated, as evidenced by guest list for security forum in Moscow — official

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Given that over 100 delegations from all over the world will be taking part in the upcoming security forum in Moscow, it’s hard to take claims about Russia’s international isolation seriously, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"We used to say that we are not isolated," he recalled in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel, adding that such large-scale forums in Russia are "quite commonplace."

According to Shoigu, "more than 110 delegations and nearly all major international organizations" will take part in the meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues in Moscow from May 27-29. "There will be more than 50 of my counterparts, officials of my level," he said, noting that delegations "are coming from all continents."

"Naturally, we want to show them our country, to show how we address security matters. But what is most important, we want to show them that we stand for shared and indivisible security, security for all, not against anyone," he stressed. "That is the message we intend to share and, naturally, we will make sure it gets across."