MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump should either "diversify his conversation partners" or stop trusting everything that is "poured into his gullible ears," Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said, commenting on recent statements by the American leader.

Earlier, during a conversation with American journalists, Trump said that he was dissatisfied with Russia's recent massive strike on facilities in Ukraine. He added that he was considering tightening anti-Russian sanctions.

Kosachev explained Trump's comments on his Telegram channel, saying that the American president is highly impressionable, and a recent conversation he had had a big impact on his mindset.

"In this case, Ursula von der Leyen, with whom Trump had spoken on the phone the night before, imparted on him her gushing hatred for Russia. <...> In this sense, Trump needs to either diversify his conversation partners or stop believing instantly everything they pour into his gullible ears," the senior politician added.

According to Kosachev, if anyone has lost his mind, it is Zelensky.

Kiev’s "carpet bombing" is counterproductive, only "provoking retaliation." This is precisely what "Zelensky, von der Leyen and her likes depict as aggression," the senator pointed out. He recalled that the aggression against the Ukrainian people began back in 2014 from Kiev, not from Moscow.

"This is really not Trump's realm of responsibility. His responsibility now is to deal with the situation objectively and thoroughly, and not to take everything he hears to heart. This means recognizing the obvious - Russian missiles and drones hit exclusively military targets with surgical precision. This is a fundamental difference between Zelensky's war and Putin's special military operation," Kosachev emphasized.