MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. A number of European countries today are headed by incompetent politicians who are unable to analyze the causes of the Ukrainian conflict and may actually provoke the outbreak of World War III, Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in his country, has said.

"Today in a number of European countries Zelensky's brothers in mind are holding the reins of power. <...> Peace agreements require a deep analysis of the causes of the conflict and their resolute elimination. Zelensky, [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz, [French President Emmanuel] Macron, [British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer and [Polish Prime Minister Donald ] Tusk, who are part of the war mongers’ 'coalition of the willing’ think that the cause of the conflict is Russia's existence as an independent state that respects its interests," Medvedchuk wrote on his column on the media platform "Smotrim.ru."

He pointed out that the attempt to destroy Russia is in fact World War III. At the same time, he emphasized that Russia considers the Ukrainian people to be brotherly, but it is unacceptable for Moscow that Ukraine has become a springboard for attacking Russia. "The Russian leadership sees the problem not in the existence of Ukrainian statehood and not in the Ukrainian people, which it still considers brotherly, but in the criminal Nazi regime of Zelensky, which has turned the country into 'anti-Russia'," Medvedchuk wrote.

On March 27, a summit of a "coalition of the willing" was held in Paris, where representatives of about 30 countries discussed possible security guarantees for Kiev after the end of the Ukrainian conflict. One of the main topics was the potential deployment of a military contingent on the territory of Ukraine. The U.S. did not take part in the event. According to media reports, a number of countries are ready to participate in the so-called peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only if supported by Washington.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu warned in an interview with TASS that the emergence of so-called "peacekeepers" on Russia's historical territories could lead to World War III. He drew attention to the fact that the "coalition of the willing" was making plans to introduce a military contingent to Ukraine under the guise of peacekeepers. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly said that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on Ukrainian soil would be a threat to Russia. Moscow will not accept it under any conditions.