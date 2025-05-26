European politicians trying to derail Russia-Ukraine talks — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Some European politicians are seeking to derail the negotiating process between Russia and Ukraine with inflammatory remarks about Russia’s retaliatory strikes on Ukraine’s military infrastructure, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said earlier that Russia’s attack on Kiev’s military infrastructure was an "insult" to US President Donald Trump, revealing Moscow’s desire to kill the talks.

"They want to drive a wedge [in the negotiating process]. Our leaders will straighten things out. As the leaders of the former Soviet Union and the United States once did. They have a direct hotline. But these [politicians], whose names I don’t remember and don’t want to remember, come and go. Pronouncements like 'insulted' look childish. This is their level, you know," Andrey Klimov, deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, told a news conference.