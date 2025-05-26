Russia to keep assisting Africa in fight against terrorism — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia will continue helping African countries enhance their defense capacities to fight against terrorist threats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

For decades, Russia "has been consistently supporting African nations in their struggle for freedom and independence, continuously promoting the formation of young states, their comprehensive socio-economic development," he stated at a reception on Africa Day.

"We will continue to assist African countries in strengthening their defense capabilities, countering terrorism, and ensuring food and energy security," Lavrov emphasized.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the Russian side "remains committed to its assistance to Africa in its efforts to strengthen its positions as a unique and influential center of global development and supports the Africans’ striving for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council."