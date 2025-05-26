LUGANSK, May 26. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing on a broad front in Ukraine’s Sumy Region and expanding the buffer zone near the borderline Kursk Region despite the Ukrainian army’s resistance, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

Marochko told TASS earlier on Monday that with the seizure of the settlements of Vladimirovka and Belovody in the Sumy Region, the Russian army demonstrated its advance on a broad front of over 15 km in that area.

"It is very difficult for Ukrainian militants to put up resistance in that broad frontline sector because even though Ukrainian armed formations are deploying additional forces and capabilities to that area [the settlement of Loknya in the Sumy Region] now, the line that our supreme commander-in-chief [President Vladimir Putin] has spoken about is being inevitably and inescapably established. And this buffer zone is inevitably expanding on the territory of the Sumy Region," he said.