Russian Cultural Center in Washington remains open — cooperation agency CEO

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Russian Cultural Center in Washington continues its work despite all the challenges, Head of Russia's Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation Yevgeny Primakov told TASS.

"In the United States, the [Russian] Cultural Center in Washington has not closed its doors. Despite all the turmoil and all the dramatic developments we observed in Russia-US relations back under [former US President Barack] Obama, then under [President Donald] Trump and later under [former leader Joe] Biden, when our diplomats would be expelled, property seizures would take place, and whatnot. The cultural center is up and running," Primakov said.

"Our representative works there - just one person who is currently based in Washington, to be honest," the cooperation agency CEO said. Primakov expressed confidence that the Russian Cultural Center in the United States "could work more actively, if more people were there." "Nevertheless, it operates," he reiterated. Primakov drew attention to the fact that the Immortal Regiment of Russia civil event went ahead as planned in Washington this year "despite attempts to protest."

"We used to have two representatives at the consulate general in New York, though it has been a while since they ceased their work," Primakov stated. "We are guided by the foreign ministry's position. If we have any positive progress in relations with the United States, I hope it will also have an impact on cultural interaction," he noted.