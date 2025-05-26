MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. While retreating from the recently liberated settlement of Belovody in the Sumy Region, Ukrainian troops left their dead and wounded comrades behind, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Using the full range of their firepower, airborne infantry assault units took control of this settlement. The enemy retreated leaving behind their wounded and dead. Some of the militants laid down their arms and surrendered," it said.

According to the ministry, before liberating Belovody, Russian paratroopers breached the enemy’s defense lines in and around the settlement. Russian artillery struck the Ukrainian army’s strongholds and control centers.

Apart from that, drones of Russia’s Battlegroup North delivered strikes on fortified positions held by Ukrainian forces and disrupted the enemy's logistics by cutting off ammunition and victuals supply routes.

"After demoralizing the enemy with precise strikes and suppressing their firepower, Russian paratroopers began storming the settlement from several areas. Drone operators provided aerial support for the assault units, helping guide them in the right direction. Detected weapons were immediately hit by FPV drone crews from automatic grenade launchers," the ministry stated, adding that the flag of the Russian Airborne Forces was hoisted over the liberated settlement.

The Russian defense ministry reported earlier that Russia’s Battlegroup North had liberated the settlement of Belovody.