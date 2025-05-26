Russian, US intel agencies maintain contact, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian and US intelligence agencies continue to be in contact but it’s too early to talk about large-scale security cooperation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Intelligence agencies maintain contact. However, it is too early to talk about large-scale cooperation in various areas concerning efforts to ensure security. You know that in fact, we are now at the initial point in terms of bringing our bilateral relations back into working order," he said in response to a question about Russia-US cooperation in this field.

Asked if the US had sent an official inquiry to Moscow concerning the whereabouts of Russian national Dmitry Khoroshev, charged with creating the LockBit hacking group in the US state of New Jersey, the Kremlin spokesman said he did not have any information on that.

News came on May 7, 2024, that the United States charged Khoroshev with establishing the LockBit ransomware group. The US Department of State offered a $10-million reward for information leading to the arrest.