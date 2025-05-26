No agreement yet on place, date of next round of talks with Kiev — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. There is currently no agreement regarding the place and date of the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is no clarity on the continuation of the negotiation process and its venue. We need to prepare for the next round, so it’s too early to talk about it," he told reporters, when asked if Russia was satisfied with how Turkey was handling the role of a mediator and whether the next round of talks would take place in Turkey.

"We are certainly grateful to the Turkish Republic for the excellent conditions it created for the Istanbul talks," Peskov added.