Ukrainian forces shot captive Russian troops in DPR, eyewitness says

DONETSK, May 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shot two captive Russian soldiers in the village of Razliv in the south Donetsk area, an evacuated local resident told TASS.

"One morning, we heard gunshots. I told my son: "Wait with the chores; let them stop the shooting and calm down.’ The shooting ceased, and my son went out. <...> He came back into the house and said: "Mom, the Ukrainian army has shot two Russian soldiers," the woman said.

According to her, the Ukrainian troops that shot Russian captives lived in a neighboring house. "It was done openly, for everyone to see. In the street," the woman added.