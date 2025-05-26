Around 70 Ukrainian drones strike Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, 26 May. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army fired 51 munitions and launched 69 drones at nine districts of the Belgorod Region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 30 drones attacked the town of Shebekino and the villages of Ivanovka, Kupino, Malomikhailovka, Murom, and Rzhevka; 22 UAVs were suppressed and shot down. In the town of Shebekino, outbuildings were damaged, a warehouse, a workshop, and five lorries were hit on the territory of an enterprise, and a private house caught fire in the village of Murom," he wrote, adding that three tractors suffered damage following a drone detonation in the village of Kupino.

According to the governor, six munitions and three drones struck the Graivoronsky district, making 13 settlements suffer power outages. Emergency response services are continuing efforts to restore the power supply.

The Valuysky district was attacked with five drones, which damaged two cars on the premises of a farm. In the Borisovsky district, three drones attacked the village of Borisovka, damaging three flats in an apartment building, eight cars, and an outbuilding. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under attack by 45 munitions and six drones; information on their impact is still being clarified. Four drones also attacked the Belgorodsky district, causing no casualties or damage. Air defense systems shot down 18 drones over the Korochansky, Prokhorovskiy, and Gubskinskiy districts; these attacks failed to cause casualties or damage.