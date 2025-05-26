Air defenses down 96 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 96 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, with six shot down over the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 96 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles after 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on May 25. As many as 31 UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 16 over the Belgorod Region, 11 over the Kursk Region, nine over the Tula Region, eight over the Oryol Region, six over the Moscow Region, five over the Kaluga Region, four over the Ivanovo Region, two over the Ryazan Region, another two over the Vladimir Region, one over the Yaroslavl Region, and one more over the Tatarstan Region," the statement reads.

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram that no casualties or damage were reported in the areas where drone debris came down. "Emergency personnel are working on the ground," he added.

The governors of the Oryol Region and the Ryazan Region, Andrey Klychkov and Pavel Malkov, also said that there were no casualties or damage following the destruction of enemy drones.