Palestine’s vice president discusses situation in Gaza with Russian envoy

TUNIS, May 25. /TASS/. The situation in the Gaza Strip was the focus of a meeting between Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh and Russian foreign minister’s special envoy for the Middle East settlement Vladimir Safronkov in Ramallah, the WAFA news agency reported.

"The sides discussed the recent developments in the region, in particular the political and humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," as well as "international efforts toward a ceasefire" in the Palestinian enclave, it said. Both sides "stressed the importance of intensive efforts and cooperation to stop the aggression and create conditions for resuming the political process."

Al-Sheikh "highly assessed Russia’s position in support for the pollical process and the Palestinian people" and "efforts toward a fair peace in the region," the agency said. Safronkov, in turn, "reiterated the Russian leadership’s position concerning the Palestinian people" and "stressed that Russia and Palestine have close historical relations." He also congratulated al-Sheikh on his being appointed Palestine’s vice president.

Hussein al-Sheikh, a member of the Fatah Central Committee and secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) was appointed vice president of the State of Palestine and vice president of PLO Executive Committee on April 26.