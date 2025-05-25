Russian army liberates Romanovka in DPR

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Russian army has liberated the settlement of Romanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The units of Battlegroup South have liberated the settlement of Romanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the report said.

The Ukrainian armed forces lost around 1,400 troops as a result of actions by Russian battlegroups in the area of the special military operation over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 220 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup North, up to 230 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup West, over 260 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup South, up to 435 in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Center, more than 165 in the responsibility area of Battlegroup East, and up to 90 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Dnepr, according to the report.

The Russian armed forces delivered a massive strike by high-precision weapons and drones on enterprises of the military and industrial complex of Ukraine overnight into May 25.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched overnight a massive strike with high-precision sea, air, land-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of the military and industrial complex of Ukraine, which produce components for missile weapons, radio electronics, explosives, rocket fuel, and combat unmanned aerial vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as radio intelligence and satellite communications centers. The strike targets have been achieved. All designated facilities have been hit," the ministry said.

The Russian armed forces hit the infrastructure of military aerodromes and places of storage of the Ukrainian army’s drones over the past 24 hours.

"Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation inflicted damage on the infrastructure facilities of military aerodromes, ammunition depots, production workshops, storage sites, and preparation sites for launching combat unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' units and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts," the report said.

Russia’s air defense downed 274 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces in 24 hours.

"Air defense systems downed four JDAM smart bombs and four US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, as well as 274 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 194 outside of the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 59,432 unmanned aerial vehicles, 607 anti-aircraft missile systems, 23,570 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,564 multiple rocket launchers, 25,266 field artillery guns and mortars, and 35,949 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added.