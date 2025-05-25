Lavrov to discuss situation around Russia-Ukraine talks with Turkish counterpart

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, who will be on a working visit in Moscow on May 25-27, will discuss the development of the situation after the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul at their meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the upcoming meeting the ministers will discuss the present state of affairs in South Caucasus, Libya, Syria, and the Black Sea region, share views on development of the situation after the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, mention the issue of safe navigation in the Black Sea," the statement reads.

Lavrov and Fidan will also discuss issues related to the formation of favorable environment for bettering banking service and diversifying trade turnover between the two countries, the ministry said.

"Bilateral trade and economic cooperation amid challenging conditions of permanent pressure from the West will be a separate issue. Ministers will focus on issues of the formation of favorable environment for improvement of banking service and diversification of trade turnover between the countries," according to the statement.