Lavrov to discuss situation around Russia-Ukraine talks with Turkish counterpart

The issue of safe navigation in the Black Sea will be mentioned as well

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, who will be on a working visit in Moscow on May 25-27, will discuss the development of the situation after the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul at their meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the upcoming meeting the ministers will discuss the present state of affairs in South Caucasus, Libya, Syria, and the Black Sea region, share views on development of the situation after the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, mention the issue of safe navigation in the Black Sea," the statement reads.

Lavrov and Fidan will also discuss issues related to the formation of favorable environment for bettering banking service and diversifying trade turnover between the two countries, the ministry said.

"Bilateral trade and economic cooperation amid challenging conditions of permanent pressure from the West will be a separate issue. Ministers will focus on issues of the formation of favorable environment for improvement of banking service and diversification of trade turnover between the countries," according to the statement.

Foreign policyUkraineSergey LavrovTurkey
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian army after liberating Kursk Region creating security zone along Russian border
The Russian military forces are advancing each day, backing the Ukrainian army from the state border for creating a sanitary zone and ensuring security, the spokesman said
US refusing from policy of interfering into other countries’ affairs — JD Vance
The US Vice President noted that it was "a generational shift in policy"
EU may propose cutting Russian oil price ceiling to $45, banning Nord Stream — Bloomberg
The EU is also weighing additional transaction bans on about two dozen banks and some $2.84 billion worth of fresh trade restrictions as it seeks to further curtail Russia’s revenues and ability to get its hands on the technology needed to make weapons
Israel attacks 100 radical military targets in Gaza Strip over day
The ministry added that Israeli troops "destroyed a number of terrorists" in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots
Air defenses repelled attack of three more drones — Moscow Mayor
Specialists of emergency services are working on the crash site," Sergey Sobyaninwrote
Global economy cannot function without Russian oil and gas — German banker
According to Lenny Fischer, the resources that Russia exports cannot be replaced
Russia to send draft memorandum on Ukraine to Kiev in coming days — senator
As Russian President Vladimir Putin said following a telephone conversation with US Leader Donald Trump, Moscow is ready to work with Kiev on a memorandum on a future peace treaty, which may include a ceasefire and principles for resolving the conflict
Russia looks to submit Ukraine settlement proposals after POW swap — Lavrov
According to the minister, Moscow is now putting together the document, which is part of the agreement that Russia and Ukraine reached at the recent talks in Turkey
French authorities blame Cannes blackout on sabotage attack — report
According to France 3, one of the two malicious acts that led to the blackout was arson committed at the high-voltage substation in the Tanneron commune
Battlegroup West servicemen downed 14 Ukrainian drones
Forty-three drone control stations, eight Starlink terminals, a Kvertus ECM station and two field ammunition depots were also destroyed
Russia says its Iskander missile hit container ship carrying drones to Ukraine
"As a result of the fire impact on these targets there was a secondary detonation of the ammunition and containers that were stored on the pier, as well as a heavy fire," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Air defenses thwarted one more drone attack — Moscow Mayor
In total, six drones flying to Moscow were destroyed after midnight
Trump says US makes lots of hypersonic missiles
He also reiterated the assertion that Russia was able to build its own hypersonic missiles after getting certain data from the US during President Barak Obama administration
Ukraine launches over 140 UAVs, fires 69 ammunition rounds at Belgorod Region overnight
Drones attacked settlements 19 times in the Belgorod Region
Russia remains among top five global arms exporters — Putin
Such indicator "once again confirmed quality, reliability and efficiency of military products manufactured by armorers," the Russian leaer noted
International cooperation to become this year’s central theme of SME Forum at SPIEF
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held this year from June 18 to 21
West divided over Ukraine conflict, founder of Schiller Institute says
According to Helga Zepp-LaRouche, there is no unity in NATO about this question
Erdogan says important to maintain Syria’s territorial integrity
The visit of the Syrian president to Turkey was unannounced
Russia’s experience of special military operation closely studied abroad — Putin
According to the president, most weapons and equipment undergo prompt and constant improvements through close collaboration between military units and defense industry enterprises
No reason to panic over US’ Golden Dome plans — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that with the Golden Dome defensive shield, the air defense system receives space-located interceptors, which is "extremely destabilizing"
Slovak party to demand compensation from Ukraine for assistance — agency
Granting Washington exclusive rights to Ukrainian minerals is contrary to logic and ethics, Zuzana Shkoptsova, head of the secretariat of the chairman of the Slovak National Party, told TASR
Plane with Russian soldiers returned from Ukrainian captivity lands near Moscow
The servicemen will undergo treatment and rehabilitation at the Russian defense ministry’s medical establishments
Europe unable to continue Ukraine conflict without US — expert
Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute, also pointed to the low level of public support for the governments in the countries that make up "the coalition of the willing"
Tories convincing Boris Johnson to return to politics — newspaper
Such talks became more active in the light of low ratings of the party
Russian Army has around 7 km to go to reach outskirts of Konstantinovka in Donbass region
According to Marochko, the Russian Army has been actively advancing
Crew killed as Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Russia’s Oryol Region
According to preliminary reports, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction
PREVIEW: Caucasus Investment Forum starts work
The central topic of the Forum this year will be "Investment Path: Past. Present. Future"
Damascus welcomes US move to lift part of sanctions on Syria
"We welcome the US government’s decision to lift sanctions that have affected Syria and its people for years," Ministry of Foreign Affairs said
Moldovagaz shareholders unready for sale of assets at request of Moldovan government
"No one will sell, firstly, and secondly, even if there was a wish, it takes much time," acting Board Chairman of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban said
Russian forces can launch artillery strikes on military targets in Sumy as they advance
"Our troops have pushed quite deep into the enemy defense in the Sumy sector of the line of engagement", military expert Andrey Marochko said
EU unlikely to evade responsibility for its actions in Ukraine conflict — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that public statements by European leaders indicate their intention to continue supplying arms to the Kiev regime
Eight drones downed over Tver — authorities
five unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in Migalovo District
US Department of State issues 180-day waiver on anti-Syrian sanctions
The move will facilitate the provision of electricity and water in Syria
Press review: Russia eyes Vatican talks and EU prepared for trade truce with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 23rd
Medvedev rejects accusations of Russia’s ‘disproportionate use of force’
There were several explosions in Kiev this night
Ninety-five Ukrainian drones destroyed, intercepted — Russian Defense Ministry
Drones were downed over the territory of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Kaluga, Tula and Moscow Regions and the Republic of Crimea
Trump emphasizes that Ukrainian conflict 'not his war' — Lavrov
As the Russian foreign minister underlined, the US leader's position that Washington is guided by national interests extends to the Ukrainian situation as well
Kremlin says Putin heard Trump’s speech in telephone call before interpretation
The spokesman confirmed that the talks were long due to the type of interpretation, when a phrase is pronounced in the original language, and then, one after one, translated into the language of the counterpart
Russia gets back 307 soldiers from captivity under Istanbul agreements
At the moment, the Russian soldiers are in Belarus, where they receive the necessary psychological and medical assistance
UAE registers record high temperature in May for second day in row
The figure is just 0.4 degrees short of the absolute temperature record in the history of the UAE, registered in 2010 on Al Yasat Island
Merz to quell debates on potential reactivation of Nord Stream project — FT
Adding Nord Stream to the EU sanctions list "potentially removes a political problem for the German Chancellor", the newspaper said
Highest class solar flare registered on Sunday
Flares are accompanied with solar plasma ejections
Kiev’s militants deploy field crematoria on border between DPR, Dnepropetrovsk Region
According to the official, the field crematoria were set up primarily to hide Ukraine’s troop losses
Lavrov to share his vision of global situation at annual meeting of Russia’s oldest NGO
Russian Foreign Minister is expected to address the first session, titled "Global Changes and Russian Policies"
SpaceX Dragon undocks from ISS, heading toward Earth — NASA
Following re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft is expected to splash down at approximately 5:45 a.m. GMT on Sunday, May 25, near California's coastline
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Russian research vessel attacked by unidentified gunmen off African coast in early May
No one onboard was hurt
Russian MFA says attacks of its territory by Ukraine aim to disrupt peace talks
The ministry said Russia will carry out a proportionate retaliation to the attacks
Ovechkin arrives in Russia — source
"Alexander arrived at Domodedovo Airport," the source said
Musk announces renewed focus on business following X outages
Major operational improvements need to be made, he noted
Russian forces wipe out Ukraine’s heavy equipment near Orekhov — official
The official noted that thanks to reconnaissance capabilities, Russian units in the Orekhov direction are able to detect the movement of enemy equipment practically in real time
Iran, US hope for progress in talks on nuclear program soon — MFA
Thanks to Oman's work to remove obstacles, a possibility to make progress exists, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
Moscow awaits international response to Ukraine’s attack on Russia — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that "all these years the UN have been flouted by the Kiev regime, which continues to violate universally accepted rules of engagement, raising doubts about its ability to be a responsible member of the international community"
JD Vance acknowledges end to uncontested US dominance
Vance maintained that today, we face serious threats in China, Russia, and other nations determined to beat us in every single domain - from spectrum to low Earth orbit, to our supply chains, and even our communication infrastructure
Ukrainian army attacks DPR nine times in 24 hours
A total of 33 rounds of various munitions were fired in the Gorlovka and Yasinovataya directions
Man to land on Mars by end of 2030s — cosmonaut Shkaplerov
At the moment, Roscosmos and other agencies are implementing a long-term space program, Shkaplerov said
Zelensky's office ignores heavy manpower losses — MP
Dmitry Razumkov noted that the situation is similar across the entire front, in many units
Million-strong army in politically volatile Ukraine to pose threat to EU security — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister noted that there was no assurance that Ukraine – or its armed forces – would maintain a cooperative attitude toward EU nations
Oil leak occurs in pipeline in Northwest Libya — company
Oil deliveries from the Hamada Oilfield over this pipeline were halted immediately, NOC noted
Putin orders to take extra measures for military-technical cooperation development
The President expressed confidence that Russia had significant potential of growth in all areas of military-technical cooperation
USAID told Zelensky to unleash war with Russia over Donbass, former Ukrainian PM says
According to Nikolay Azarov, using the rhetoric on Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the EU was also among these compulsory instructions for Zelensky, although it was indicated that no such thing would happen
Zelensky doesn't want peace in Ukraine, 'for now everything is not serious' — Lavrov
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the settlement in Ukraine should bring about not a brief "respite" but long-term peace
By defying Western coalition, Russia saves world from wider war — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that Russia has always fought against Western expansion
Israel deploys all its regular infantry, armor brigades — report
The forces have been assembled as part of preparations for intensified fighting in the Strip, according to the Times of Israel
110 Ukrainian drones destroyed, intercepted — Russian Defense Ministry
Drones were downed over the territory of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Kaluga, Tula, Tver, Novgorod, Smolensk and Moscow Regions and the Republic of Crimea, the ministry added
Russian MFA says French authorities arrested Telegram’s Durov to influence Romanian vote
French President Emmanuel Macron had Pavel Durov arrested, "as he understood that the candidate from liberal dictatorship was unable to win under any legitimate setups," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russia’s IGLA cartridges can penetrate drones down to circuit board — design firm
The cartridges contain striking elements made of an alloy of tungsten, nickel and iron, which makes pellets harder and heavier and helps inflict maximum damage on the target
Japan shells west of Kunashir island without warning
Japan has not received any notices or protests from Russia after the incident
PREVIEW: Parliamentary, regional elections to be held in Venezuela
Almost 21.5 mln voters will decide, who will take offices in local authorities
Ovechkin's wife says he, family coming to Russia
Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in regular seasons
Trump recommends setting 50% tariff on EU goods
The US president stressed that discussions with the EU "are going nowhere"
Ex-Ukrainian official Portnov visited Ukraine shortly before being gunned down in Spain
According to the outlet, Portnov met with senior officials in charge of law enforcement agencies
Russian Army creates fire pockets for Ukrainian troops near Krasnoarmeysk — expert
While the military expert described the situation near Krasnoarmeysk as "stably tense," the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have the momentum, Andrey Marochko said
Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian forces deliver 12 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week
Turkish foreign minister to visit Russia on May 26-27 — Turkish Foreign Ministry sources
The sources said there are plans to exchange views on regional and international issues, including Syria, Gaza and the South Caucasus
Knife attacker in Hamburg acted alone, police say
The detained person is a 39-year-old woman
Russian Defense Ministry says Ukraine loses 1,330 soldiers over day
Over the past day, Ukraine lost a tank and 31 armored combat vehicles
Russia’s move to propose POW swap with Ukraine disproves idea it doesn’t want talks — MFA
The exchange is happening due to Russia’s initiative and without delay, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
First foreign customer to start operation of Su-57E fifth-generation fighter in 2025
The Su-57 is the world’s sole fifth-generation fighter that has proven its ability in a real combat environment to efficiently counter Western-made air defense systems
Russian Army enters Yunakovka in Ukraine’s Sumy region — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, it served as a logistics hub for moving Ukrainian militants to the Kursk Region
Temporary restrictions lifted for Moscow airports — regulator
Restrictions for arrivals and departures of aircraft were lifted for Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo Airports
Russia needs to strengthen positions in global arms markets — Putin
There is a need for proactive buildup of volumes of export supplies, the head of state stressed
Temporary restrictions introduced in Moscow’s Domodedovo, Zhukovsky Airports
Air harbors neither receive nor provide for departures of flights
Ten people died in Colombia in university bus crash
According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the bus
US openly concedes Ukraine's borders can't return to 1991 lines — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Moscow will draft a memorandum on Ukraine that addresses the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict that, in his words, must be removed "like a cancerous tumor"
Putin’s helicopter at epicenter of Ukraine’s drone attack during visit to Kursk Region
"We simultaneously conducted an air defense battle and ensured the safety of the presidential helicopter’s flight in the air," air defense division commander Yuri Dashkin said
West ambivalent about strengthening multipolarity — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, the most important core trend remains the formation of a multipolar world
Top US diplomat favors new anti-Russia sanctions, Trump opposes them — magazine
According to the report, Marco Rubio wants Congress to move on the Graham bill because it’s got a veto-proof majority in the Senate and it would scuttle any reset with Moscow
EU Council to discuss on May 27 depriving Hungary of vote
"Ministers will hold the eight hearing of Hungary as part of the Article 7 procedure triggered by the European Parliament’s reasoned proposal of September 2018," the program says
Frustration grows amid increasing signs US could wash hands of Ukraine — Guardian
On May 19, Putin and Trump talked over the telephone for more than two hours, during which they discussed, first of all, ways to overcome the conflict in Ukraine
Russia winning drone race against Ukraine — The Times
According to the British newspaper, a new generation of Russian FPV drones and their fiber optic variants have reshaped the front line and the tactics of warfare
Airplane with Russian military returning from captivity landed in Moscow Region
The military will undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry
Air defenses thwarted attack of two drones — Moscow Mayor
"Specialists of emergency services are working on the crash site," Sergey Sobyanin added
Procedure of USSR dissolution in 1991 was violated — presidential adviser
Anton Kobyakov emphasized that a proper legal assessment of the USSR's dissolution is essential to fully understand current geopolitical developments
Russian official recommends EU to find solution for its economic problems
The EU spends too much time and efforts for its "economic self-destruction," Kirill Dmitriev noted
Major power outage disrupts Cannes Film Festival in France
The blackout was caused by a series of accidents, power grid operator RTE said
Hungary wants to prevent total EU ban on Russian oil, gas supplies — Orban
Brussels intends to cut off gas and oil supplies from Russia, "this means additional costs of 800 billion forints for Hungary," the minister said
Russia begins construction of the first PAK DA strategic bomber - sources
The final assembly of the entire machine should be complete in 2021
Temporary restrictions triggered in Vnukovo Airport — air regulator
Restrictions introduced earlier for Domodedovo and Zhukovsky Airports in the Moscow Region were lifted
Three people injured in UAV attack in Tula Region
According to the head of the region, a drone damaged a natural gas pipeline at a Novomoskovsk enterprise
Trump says won’t cut US defense budget
"We can cut plenty of other things," the president said
