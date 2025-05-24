Russia gets back 307 soldiers from captivity under Istanbul agreements

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Moscow has gotten back 307 military personnel from the Kiev-controlled territory and returned 307 Ukrainian troops under the Russian-Ukrainian agreements signed in Istanbul, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On May 24 this year, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on May 16 of this year in Istanbul, another 307 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 307 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferred," they said.

At the moment, the Russian soldiers are in Belarus, where they receive the necessary psychological and medical assistance. All Russian military personnel will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in the medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The large-scale exchange initiated by the Russian side will continue," the ministry noted.

This is a second stage of a large-scale exchange. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on May 23, 390 people were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime under the Russian-Ukrainian agreements - 270 servicemen, and 120 civilians, including the civilians from the Kursk Region.

In return, 270 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 120 civilians were transferred.