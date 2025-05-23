Moscow awaits international response to Ukraine’s attack on Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow is waiting for some international reaction to Ukraine’s massive attack on Russian civilian facilities, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"I believe that the response should stem from those fundamental documents that form the basis of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and other multilateral structures, which require that any attacks on civilian objects be unconditionally prohibited during military operations. Numerous conventions defining the principles of international humanitarian law also require this," Lavrov emphasized.

Russia's top diplomat also pointed out that "all these years they [the UN] have been flouted by the Kiev regime, which continues to violate universally accepted rules of engagement, raising doubts about its ability to be a responsible member of the international community."

"We are waiting for the UN’s reaction - especially as the comments from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his official representatives reveal their unwillingness or inability to follow their duties - first of all, to comply with the UN Charter," the Russian foreign minister stressed.