Russian official recommends EU to find solution for its economic problems

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Chief Executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev recommended the European Union to focus on searching for a solution to mounting economic problems inside the European bloc amid the statement of US President Donald Trump on the possibility of setting 50% tariffs for the EU from June 1

"The threat of US President Donald Trump to introduce 50-percent tariffs on goods from the EU stresses how important it is for leaders of the European Union to promptly start dealing with resolution of economic problems accumulated inside the bloc," Dmitriev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The EU spends too much time and efforts for its "economic self-destruction," Dmitriev added.