MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s export commitments on arms supplies were generally honored in 2024, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation.

"Last year, Russia, our plants performed their export obligations on the whole," the head of state said.

The meeting of the commission will be dedicated to summarizing results of operations in this sphere in 2024, Putin said, noting strategic significance of this topic.