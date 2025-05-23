Putin orders to take extra measures for military-technical cooperation development

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia needs to continue developing military-technical cooperation with foreign nations, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation.

"I am confident we have the significant potential of growth in all areas of military-technical cooperation. Economic, financial, organizational and other decisions made earlier proved their efficiency. However, we should not certainly stop on the achievements, and therefore an extra package of government support measures is needed, which will make it possible to further develop this potential," Putin said.

The Russian leader tasked the government to consider this issue. "Certainly, in association with the upgrade of the defense industry sector underway now," he added.