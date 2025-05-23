Advance developments to be the future of global arms market — Putin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The future of the global markets belongs at present to advance developments, including with the use of artificial intelligence technologies, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Along with conventional specimens of armament, particular attention should be paid to promising specimens, which are required for our armed forces, and have the export potential, including robotic systems, air, ground, sea and underwater vehicles, laser systems and the troops control system, in which artificial intelligence technologies are used. The future of the global arms market belongs to such machinery," Putin noted.

The strongest competition is already evolving in this sphere already now. It will gain momentum in the future and Russia must be ready to that, the president stressed.