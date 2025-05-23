Russia remains among top five global arms exporters — Putin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia is keeping its leading positions in the international arms market and is among the top five exporters, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation.

"Russia continues to be among the top five leaders of the global arms market and keeps its leading positions in many areas," the president said.

Such indicator "once again confirmed quality, reliability and efficiency of military products manufactured by armorers," Putin added.