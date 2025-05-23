MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Even amid export successes, Russia's defense-industrial complex should remain committed to its primary mission: supplying all essential resources to the units engaged in the special military operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized this during a meeting on military-technical cooperation, stating, "The defense-industrial complex continues to operate at an intensified pace across nearly the entire spectrum of products."

He reaffirmed that the fundamental objective remains unchanged: ensuring that the participating units have everything they need to carry out their mission effectively.

The head of state emphasized that, in addition to equipping the army engaged in active combat, Russia's robust military production capabilities enable it to maintain its position among the world's top five arms exporters. Furthermore, Putin highlighted that the testing of Russian weaponry in real combat scenarios fuels international interest and enhances the country's defense industry reputation.