Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated six communities over the week of May 17-23, including the settlement of Radkovka in the Kharkov Region in the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Maryino in the Sumy Region through active offensive operations… Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Radkovka in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Akeksandropol, Novoolenovka and Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Bogatyr in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces deliver 12 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered 12 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial sites, military airfields and deployment areas of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries over the week, the ministry reported.

"On May 17-23, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 12 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, the infrastructure of military airfields, armament and ammunition depots, the sites for the production and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,180 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 14 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery of the Battlegroup North "struck manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, five mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,180 personnel, five tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 67 motor vehicles, 34 field artillery guns, including three US-made 155mm M777 howitzers and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,585 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,585 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 13 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,585 personnel, three tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 65 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns, among them six NATO weapons and seven electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 15 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,665 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,665 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 24 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,665 personnel, two tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, including two HMMWV armored vehicles and three M113 armored personnel carriers of US manufacture, 29 motor vehicles, 16 field artillery guns, among them five Western-made weapons and 13 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 15 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,875 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,875 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 42 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,875 personnel, a tank, 42 armored combat vehicles, 39 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,185 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 21 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,185 personnel, two tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 36 motor vehicles, 12 field artillery guns, among them four NATO weapons and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 415 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 415 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles and 30 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup Dnepr units destroyed four field artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations and 10 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Over 40 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in week

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops at the engagement line over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the period of May 17-23, 46 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered as prisoners of war," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,177 Ukrainian UAVs in Kiev’s massive drone attack

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,177 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Kiev’s massive drone attack, the ministry reported.

"In repelling a massive attack by enemy drones (from 8:00 p.m. on May 20 to 8:00 a.m. on May 23), a total of 1,177 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, including 788 UAVs shot down by air defenses outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 1,548 Ukrainian UAVs, 30 JDAM smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,548 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 30 American-made JDAM smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 30 JDAM guided aerial bombs and 12 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and also 1,548 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 58,984 unmanned aerial vehicles, 607 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,487 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,563 multiple rocket launchers, 25,195 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,831 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.