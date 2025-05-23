MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The UN knows Russia did not perpetrate the crimes claimed in Bucha, but is afraid to reveal the harsh truth, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a high-level conference on Russia's historical southern lands.

"As far as we're concerned, they know everything perfectly well, but they are afraid to tell the truth, which is at least partially known to them," he said.

Lavrov added the situation in Bucha was shrouded in lies, a false-flag event staged by the West, recalling how in 2022 the Russian armed forces withdrew troops from Kiev at the West's request, pending the signing of a peace agreement based on principles proposed by the Ukrainians themselves. "They also withdrew from a Kiev suburb called Bucha. But two days after the mayor returned there - not somewhere in the basement, but on the main street of this settlement - BBC correspondents, who were lucky enough to be on hand, showed dozens of dead bodies, neatly laid out along this main street on both of its sides," the minister recalled.

"This provoked outrage. The West once again used this BBC report to impose a new batch of sanctions against Russia, and we have been wondering ever since, has anyone investigated this crime? We have written a letter to the High Commissioner for Human Rights, but he has kept silent for many months - maybe even more than a year," Lavrov emphasized.

In July 2024, the foreign minister said he would send a new request to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide Moscow with the names of people whose bodies were shown by media outlets. Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine needed the provocation in Bucha to explain its rejection of the agreements with Russia, despite the fact that the parties had previously managed to reach mutually beneficial solutions during their talks. In his view, the decision to abandon the negotiations was made at the behest of Western handlers, including the UK.