MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian troops have advanced deep into the Kharkov Region with the liberation of Radkovka and are approaching the suburb of Kupyansk, said the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev.

"Our troops have advanced deep into the Kharkov Region, liberating the Radkovka settlement. That brought us even closer to Kupyansk, with just a few kilometers separating us from its suburbs. What is also important is the location of the settlement. It literally sits near an important highway, the control of which will allow our troops to significantly increase control over the enemy's movements. Our guys are busy liberating the Kharkov Region steadily but surely," he told TASS.

On May 23, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the battlegroup West had liberated the village of Radkovka in the Kharkov Region.