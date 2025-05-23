NATO seeks to undermine ASEAN unity, draws members into closed alliances — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance is proactively trying to weaken the unity of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), attempting to lure individual members of the association into closed bloc structures, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a high-level conference devoted to Russia’s historical southern lands.

He noted that "NATO is now moving its infrastructure to the eastern part of the Eurasian continent." "NATO is actively trying to weaken ASEAN’s unity, attempting to lure certain ASEAN members into gated bloc structures, be they trilateral or quadrilateral, suddenly deciding that this region is vital for the alliance," the Russian foreign minister added.

"Why is the Euro-Atlantic structure harboring plans to subjugate everyone, to extend its influence over almost the entire Eurasian continent, all the way to the Far East? If the Eurasian countries will not deal with the issues of architecture and security themselves, then we can only watch how those across the ocean will," Lavrov emphasized.

US, EU approaches

Lavrov highlighted contrasting approaches between the United States and the European Union. He noted that US President Donald Trump prioritizes national interests, suggesting Europeans should focus on their own challenges rather than relying on the United States. "This is also a trend to relate to Eurasia in discussions on ensuring security," the Russian foreign minister added. However, he criticized Brussels for its "aggressive, revanchist rhetoric" aimed at militarizing Europe and rallying its population for a potential conflict with Russia. "This must be countered with peace efforts, and we actively support the initiative of Belarus, which first held a conference on Eurasian security issues in Minsk a couple of years ago. The second conference took place last year, and a third one is planned for this fall. I participated in both of them, and I will definitely attend the upcoming conference as well. After the second meeting, my colleague, the Belarusian foreign minister, and I shared our vision of the draft document, which we call the Eurasian Charter of Multipolarity and Diversity," he added.

Discussing Eurasian security

Lavrov noted that ministers from the European Union and other European countries, including Serbia, attended the Minsk conferences, underscoring that "Eurasian discussions on Eurasian security should be open to all countries of the continent." "We are trying to grasp real-life practical trends. They consist primarily in the fact that numerous structures established on the Eurasian continent are interested in building bridges, and many of them have already been laid. These bridges should be used to implement mutually beneficial practical projects," the Russian foreign minister concluded.