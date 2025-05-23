MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow has no desire to fight with anyone, only asking that other countries play fair in their dealings with it, in line with international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Actually, we don’t want to quarrel with anyone. What we want is sincere cooperation," he pointed out at a high-level conference on historical southern Russian lands. "We don’t think it necessary to destroy the legal framework of the current world order, that is, the United Nations Charter; it needs to be respected in its entirety, totality, and interconnectedness," Lavrov added.

In this regard, the top Russian diplomat pointed out that the West "unilaterally declared Kosovo’s independence, citing the right to self-determination," ignoring the binding UN Security Council resolution that mentioned Kosovo as part of Serbia.

"Six years later (after Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008 - TASS), not in a calm and peaceful environment but after a junta came to power in Ukraine in a coup and started military operations against its own people because Crimea and Donbass refused to recognize the outcome of the coup, sending warplanes against them. This was when downtown Lugansk came under bombardment, something everyone seems to have forgotten today. This was when they rose up and held a referendum but the West said: 'No, that’s impossible, because it’s a violation of territorial integrity.' But what about Serbia? 'Oh, that’s different,'" Lavrov described the situation.