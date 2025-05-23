Ukrainian army fires over 130 projectiles at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched 134 projectiles and 92 drones at eight districts in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, 26 projectiles were fired in four shelling attacks and 31 drone strikes were carried out on the town of Shebekino and the settlements of Maslova Pristan, Shamino, Voznesenovka, Grafovka, Malomikhailovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Rzhevka, Titovka, Babenkov, Maryino, Rzhavets and Stadnikov. As many as 22 drones were downed and jammed. A woman who suffered injuries in Shebekino on May 19 died at the regional clinical hospital this morning," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the regional governor, two women and a seven-year-old girl were injured in a drone strike in Shebekino. Five private houses, two cars, a household building, agricultural equipment, a social site, a communication facility, a truck and a garage were damaged in the district.

Attacks on the Belgorodsky District involved 13 projectiles and 21 drones. The strikes damaged an administration building, four cars, an agricultural vehicle, an apartment building and three private households. Fifty projectiles and nine drones were launched at the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, causing a fire that destroyed three private houses.

The enemy launched 45 projectiles and six drones at the Graivoronsky District, damaging a private house. In the Borisovsky District, seven drones attacked five settlements; a private house and a car were damaged, and a household building burned down.

Twelve unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Valuisky District, where a communication infrastructure facility suffered damage. In the Volokonovsky District, the Stary farming community and the settlement of Shakhovka were attacked by five drones; two household buildings were damaged in Shakhovka. "Air defenses downed a fixed-wing drone over the Veidelevsky District. There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov added.