Ukrainian Aidar group pulls main forces out of DPR to Dnepropetrovsk Region — sources

DONETSK, May 23. /TASS/. The command of Ukraine’s Aidar group (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) is withdrawing its main forces from the Donetsk People’s Republic deep into the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian security forces told TASS.

"Aidar is pulling its main forces out of the southern Donetsk area and moving them deep into the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The reasons are huge losses. For now, they are leaving only a small group of newcomers and freshly mobilized youth to hold the remaining border settlements. However, there are not many people," the sources said.

They specified that the militants have only left recently transferred recruits in the combat zone so far.

Earlier, the security forces told TASS that Aidar fighters were trying to flee their positions in the DPR. The first attempts to flee began after the militants' locations were hit by glide bombs.