Repealing laws violating UN Charter simplest way to settle Ukraine crisis — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that the easiest way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine is to demand that Kiev repeal laws that directly violate the UN Charter.

"At this stage, the simplest and most effective step for our Western colleagues, who are scrambling for solutions, is to insist on the repeal of laws that blatantly contravene the United Nations Charter and numerous conventions on the rights of national minorities," Lavrov stated at a high-level conference devoted to Russia’s historical southern lands.

"This would constitute a true test of Europe’s stance. Not all Europeans, but the majority - led by London, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Warsaw - have never once uttered the words ‘human rights’ in relation to what is unfolding in Ukraine," Lavrov added. "However, when they discuss China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, or almost any country - when they engage and attempt to build some kind of relations - they invariably begin preaching about the need to respect human rights," the foreign minister concluded.