Russia should use coincidence of national interests in dialogue with US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington should use the coincidence of national interests to implement joint projects, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The national interests of any two states, and even more so of two large, great powers, will never fully coincide, moreover, in most cases they will not coincide. But when they do, it would be a serious mistake not to use this coincidence of national interests in order to transfer the situation into the framework of joint, mutually beneficial material projects in the sphere of economy, technology and so on," the top Russian diplomat said at the high-level conference 'Historical South Russian Lands: National Identity and Self-Determination of Peoples.'

"We are ready to implement mutually beneficial initiatives," the Russian foreign minister stressed. "This includes space, high technology, and energy, of course," Lavrov said, listing examples and recalling the work of American companies in Russia.

"All of this is possible if our American partners agree to principles that ensure equality and mutual benefit, and I believe they are ready to do so," the top Russian diplomat pointed out.