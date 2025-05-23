Lavrov highlights need to prepare comprehensive peace agreement with Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The main goal currently is to prepare a peace agreement with Ukraine that would be robust and sustainable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The main thing currently is to prepare a comprehensive peace agreement that would ensure a lasting, sustainable and just peace without creating security threats for anyone, including Russia, and without trying to infringe on the rights of Russians and Russian-speakers in violation of the UN Charter, which prohibits religious and linguistic discrimination," the top Russian diplomat told reporters.

He also added that Europe and the United Kingdom were "human rights champions." "In Israel, the Arabic language is not prohibited and Hebrew is not prohibited in Arab countries. Similarly, English is not prohibited in Ireland. If such a restriction was introduced, you would find it unthinkable, but Ukraine can ban all things Russian and you are silent [about it]," Lavrov said, particularly referring to British officials.