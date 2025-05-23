Russian air defenses continue to successfully combat Ukrainian drone attacks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Kiev regime continues to target civilian facilities, but Russian air defenses successfully combat these attacks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"The Kiev regime continues its actions, including attacks on civilian facilities and social infrastructure sites. Our air defenses are successfully combating these attacks. The Kiev regime remains consistent in this case," he said when asked if Ukraine’s recent drone attacks on Moscow and other Russian regions marked an attempt by Kiev to either disrupt talks or strengthen its negotiating positions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on-duty air defenses have destroyed and intercepted 112 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions since Thursday night. A total of 24 drones were shot down over the Moscow Region, 11 over the Kursk Region, eight over the Oryol Region, another eight over the Bryansk Region, 18 over the Tula Region, 22 over Crimea, six over the Ryazan Region, five over the Kaluga Region, three over the Belgorod Region, three more over the Ivanovo Region, two over the Vladimir Region, one over the Voronezh Region and another one over the Lipetsk Region.